Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) will report $31.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.50 million and the highest is $32.34 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $22.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $145.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.02 million to $152.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $197.86 million, with estimates ranging from $173.40 million to $231.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.77. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 38.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:AERI traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,610. The stock has a market cap of $393.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $21.30.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 696.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,017,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 889,851 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,799,000 after acquiring an additional 690,649 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,201,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $4,562,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 184,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.
