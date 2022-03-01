AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp (NYSE:AFTR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE AFTR traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,340. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 618,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.92% of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

