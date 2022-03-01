Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) PT Lowered to $88.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AEM. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.41.

NYSE:AEM opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $74.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

