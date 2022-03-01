Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACDVF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Air Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.27. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.