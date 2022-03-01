Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AKRO. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. lifted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

NASDAQ:AKRO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.34. 7,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,488. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $604.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.62.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.12). Research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $213,691.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $195,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $657,519 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 21,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,944,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,119,000 after buying an additional 77,565 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 2,614.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 12,473 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 5,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,766,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,366,000 after buying an additional 1,735,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

