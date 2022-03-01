Albireo Pharma, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($7.48) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Albireo Pharma in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($7.48) for the year. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALBO. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Shares of ALBO opened at $33.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.76 million, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.24. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.87.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $42,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $91,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $158,325 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,959,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 1,142.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 139,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 128,321 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 819,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after purchasing an additional 122,502 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 445,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 117,040 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 326,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 67,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

