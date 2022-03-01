Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.58.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AA. Citigroup increased their price target on Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of AA stock traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.06. The company had a trading volume of 456,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,871,543. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $80.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.34 and its 200 day moving average is $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 3.53%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,237,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.