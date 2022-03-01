Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 88,048 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BABA opened at $105.19 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $100.02 and a 12-month high of $245.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Argus cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

