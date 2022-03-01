Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.71

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and traded as high as $0.73. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 17,830 shares.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72.
About Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Almonty Industries (ALMTF)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.