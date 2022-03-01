Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $17.06 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $154.03 million and approximately $17.06 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00043349 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001628 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007392 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001236 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

