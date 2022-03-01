Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.790-$4.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE:MO opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. Altria Group has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 270.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MO. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.