Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Gap Up to $3.31

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.31, but opened at $3.48. Amarin shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 31,926 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.75 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22.

In other Amarin news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 10,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Amarin by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,541,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 503,620 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amarin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

