Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) CFO David Trick Purchases 3,000 Shares

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) CFO David Trick acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $38,010.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:AMBC traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.18. 1,103,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,835. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $564.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $18.63.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.46. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 6.03%.
About Ambac Financial Group
Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
