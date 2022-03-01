Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) CFO David Trick Purchases 3,000 Shares

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) CFO David Trick acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $38,010.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AMBC traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.18. 1,103,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,835. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $564.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $18.63.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.46. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 6.03%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 80,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ambac Financial Group (Get Rating)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.