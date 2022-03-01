Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 89.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMBA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.67.

Ambarella stock traded down $39.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.29. The company had a trading volume of 89,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,817. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.83 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.62.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total transaction of $908,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 93.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

