Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ambrx Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:AMAM opened at $4.49 on Monday. Ambrx Biopharma has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $22.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,820,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 249.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,265 shares in the last quarter.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

