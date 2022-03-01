Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $190.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $210.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Amedisys from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.13.

Shares of AMED opened at $160.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $122.12 and a 12-month high of $292.97.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

