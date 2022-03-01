Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83-1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.Ameresco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$1.950 EPS.

NYSE:AMRC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.92. 16,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,983. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ameresco has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $101.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.29.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ameresco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

