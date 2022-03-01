American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $91.68

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.68 and last traded at $90.81, with a volume of 110227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.65.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.42. The company has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,939 shares of company stock worth $1,123,364 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $863,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

