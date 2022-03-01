American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,545 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 0.9% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 6.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Stephens lifted their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.50.

AXP traded down $13.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.41. The company had a trading volume of 334,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,440,824. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.92. American Express has a 12-month low of $135.13 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $137.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.22%.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

