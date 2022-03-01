American International Group Inc. Has $10.35 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $10,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 608.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 131.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.39 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 312.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

