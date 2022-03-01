American International Group Inc. Has $11.07 Million Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,291 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,767 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Synovus Financial worth $11,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 114,224.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 21,826 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 29,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,320,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SNV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.