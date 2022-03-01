American International Group Inc. Purchases 189,249 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,249 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $10,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,311,000. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 445.0% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,969,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,560,000 after buying an additional 2,424,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 21.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,110,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,848 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1,723.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,319,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Perrigo by 374.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,450,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,722,000 after buying an additional 1,144,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Perrigo news, Director Bradley A. Alford acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $479,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rolf A. Classon purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $99,876.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 49,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,392. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.06%.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

