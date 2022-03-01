American International Group Inc. Raises Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $11,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in State Street in the second quarter worth $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in State Street by 279.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in State Street in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the third quarter worth $68,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $85.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.52. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $74.30 and a 52-week high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

