American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,793 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of MDU Resources Group worth $10,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,912,000 after buying an additional 373,312 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

