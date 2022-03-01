American International Group Inc. Sells 14,180 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,180 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Exelixis worth $11,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Exelixis by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 202,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Exelixis by 8.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 178,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,514,000 after purchasing an additional 612,104 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 17.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,432,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,556,000 after purchasing an additional 508,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at about $770,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $25.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,653,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 210,015 shares of company stock worth $3,916,113 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

