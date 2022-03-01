American International Group Inc. Sells 15,039 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 632,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,039 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $11,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,081,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,671,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,184 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 330.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,936,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791,117 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,217,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,644,000 after buying an additional 891,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,051,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,478,000 after buying an additional 870,813 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average is $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.94. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Instinet raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Nomura upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile (Get Rating)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

