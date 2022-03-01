American International Group Inc. Sells 2,267 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $11,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 785.5% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 38,143 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 182.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 248,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 160,541 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 575.9% during the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 38,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,075 shares in the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCAR opened at $91.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $99.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.44.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

PCAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

