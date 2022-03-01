American International Group Inc. Sells 2,292 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $11,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VAC opened at $160.67 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $137.13 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.91. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.16 and a beta of 2.34.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.67.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

