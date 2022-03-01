American International Group Inc. Sells 5,322 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $10,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DD opened at $77.37 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DD. Mizuho boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

DuPont de Nemours Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.