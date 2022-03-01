American International Group Inc. Sells 976 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,846 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $10,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 166,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 48.1% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 100.6% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $70,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $138.17 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.42 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.50 and a 200-day moving average of $160.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total value of $1,612,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,308,825. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.70.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

