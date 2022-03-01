American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 800,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,252 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $10,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NYCB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $155,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 18.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,528,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,882,000 after purchasing an additional 556,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after buying an additional 68,827 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYCB opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

