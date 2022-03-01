American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI) Short Interest Down 98.7% in February

American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the January 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS APGI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,118. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. American Power Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.08.
American Power Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
