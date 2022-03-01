American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI) Short Interest Down 98.7% in February

American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the January 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS APGI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,118. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. American Power Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.08.

American Power Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Power Group Corp. engages in the provision of patented, software driven conversion technology for existing vehicular and stationary diesel engines. It operates through Dual Fuel Conversion Operations, and Natural Gas Liquids. The company founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Algona, IA.

