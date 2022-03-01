AmonD Price Hits $0.0012 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last week, AmonD has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. AmonD has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $15,434.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00043423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,914.11 or 0.06756938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,119.55 or 0.99981174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00046539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00049859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002837 BTC.

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 837,030,514 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

