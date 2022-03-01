Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 172.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Amryt Pharma from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

NASDAQ:AMYT opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $446.46 million, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of -0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62. Amryt Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMYT. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the second quarter worth $270,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the second quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

