Analysts Anticipate Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) to post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.22). Bill.com posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 750%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BILL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.25.

BILL traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $237.22. The stock had a trading volume of 13,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,506. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $128.00 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.11. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.37 and a beta of 2.41.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total value of $2,483,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $816,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,353 shares of company stock valued at $21,093,204 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316,969 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,921,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,442,000 after acquiring an additional 793,227 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 838,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,818,000 after acquiring an additional 476,441 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,795,000 after acquiring an additional 454,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

