Analysts Anticipate Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to Post $1.91 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) to announce $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 445.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $6.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Shares of NYSE CLF traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.30. 32,482,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,499,787. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average of $21.40.

In other news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $988,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 66,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,149. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

