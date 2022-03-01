Analysts Anticipate Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $72.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.89 million. Duck Creek Technologies reported sales of $62.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year sales of $301.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300.78 million to $304.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $348.88 million, with estimates ranging from $347.50 million to $349.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

DCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

NASDAQ DCT traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.48. 966,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,388. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.50, a PEG ratio of 30.38 and a beta of -0.54. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,250. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.