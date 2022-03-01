Analysts Anticipate Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Everi reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3,500%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Everi.

Get Everi alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on EVRI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. Everi has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 2.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everi (Get Rating)

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everi (EVRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.