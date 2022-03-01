Analysts Anticipate International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) to report $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.35. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $125.39 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.68, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

