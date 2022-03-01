Analysts Anticipate Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Nautilus posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 164.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

NLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Craig Hallum upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Nautilus stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.97. 36,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,538. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $155.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $42,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Nautilus by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nautilus by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nautilus by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 116,525 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Nautilus by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 132,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 105,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

