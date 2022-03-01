Analysts Anticipate Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings. Semtech posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Semtech.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $3.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,468. Semtech has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $261,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,941 shares of company stock worth $3,327,259 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semtech (Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semtech (SMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.