Analysts Anticipate Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.11. Zoetis reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $193.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.39. The stock has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $249.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,796,480. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

