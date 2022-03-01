Analysts Expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.53 Million

Analysts expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) to announce $2.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Curis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.19 million. Curis posted sales of $2.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year sales of $11.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.48 million to $12.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.44 million, with estimates ranging from $10.64 million to $12.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Curis.

Get Curis alerts:

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 426.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Curis stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. 1,274,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,811. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. Curis has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $306.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Curis during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Curis by 36.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Curis by 198.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Curis by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curis (CRIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.