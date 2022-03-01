Analysts Expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) to post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. International Paper reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in International Paper by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

IP traded down $1.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,319,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,436. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.94. International Paper has a one year low of $42.95 and a one year high of $65.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 41.57%.

About International Paper (Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

