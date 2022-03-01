Analysts Expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to Announce -$0.29 EPS

Analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. OrthoPediatrics reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OrthoPediatrics.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

KIDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

NASDAQ KIDS traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.88. The stock had a trading volume of 592 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,917. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $73.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.09.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.42 per share, with a total value of $60,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics (Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.