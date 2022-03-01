Analysts Expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.84. Bank of Princeton posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of Princeton.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07.

Several research firms have recently commented on BPRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Boenning Scattergood cut Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton during the second quarter worth $2,565,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 390,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 53,762 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 44.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton during the third quarter worth $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN opened at $29.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15. Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $32.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

