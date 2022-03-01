Analysts Issue Forecasts for B2Gold Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.39.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.16.

Shares of BTG opened at $4.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.37.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 12.5% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 20.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 25,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 12.2% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 42,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

