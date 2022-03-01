Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bandwidth Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bandwidth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Bandwidth’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BAND. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

Bandwidth stock opened at $30.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $767.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.32. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $161.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

In other news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford acquired 8,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,988.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,107 shares of company stock worth $133,239 over the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 179.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 39.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

