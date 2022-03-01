Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tesco PLC’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tesco in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.90.

Several other research firms have also commented on TSCDY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:TSCDY opened at $11.59 on Monday. Tesco has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

