Analysts Offer Predictions for KP Tissue Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for KP Tissue in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for KP Tissue’s FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.30.

Shares of KPT stock opened at C$10.53 on Monday. KP Tissue has a 52-week low of C$10.00 and a 52-week high of C$11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.82 million and a PE ratio of -15.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.43.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

